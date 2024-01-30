Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 286.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,635 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of UGI worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allstate Corp boosted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

