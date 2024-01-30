Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

