Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,005 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

