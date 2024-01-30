Jump Financial LLC Purchases 13,596 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.