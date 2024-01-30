Jump Financial LLC Purchases 69,515 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,645 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,908. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

