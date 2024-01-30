Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

