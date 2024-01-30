Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KARO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

