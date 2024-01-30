Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 59 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($192.02).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 55 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.05 ($189.49).

On Monday, November 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 60 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($189.17).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254.70 ($3.24). 5,898,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,165. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.04. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

