Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $796.44 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $796.44 million and $20.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

