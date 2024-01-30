KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $23,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KBR by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.