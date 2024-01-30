KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE KBR opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $23,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KBR by 7.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

