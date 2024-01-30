Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 863,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

