Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $315.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.55.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14. The company has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $275.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

