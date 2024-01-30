Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.