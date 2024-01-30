Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $27.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNOB stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $930.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

