Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

