Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
KPDCF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
About Keppel DC REIT
