Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Price Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

