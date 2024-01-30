Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.72.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.04. 207,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,573. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.001224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

