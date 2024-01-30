KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHPF remained flat at $25.92 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

