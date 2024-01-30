Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.