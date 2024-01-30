Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,999,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.4 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of KCDMF stock remained flat at $2.33 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
