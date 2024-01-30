KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $725.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $600.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.