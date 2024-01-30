Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %
KHOLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.40.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
