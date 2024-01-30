Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %

KHOLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

