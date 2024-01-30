Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 55676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

