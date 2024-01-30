Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $26.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

