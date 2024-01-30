Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,333,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,076 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 14.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,213,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

