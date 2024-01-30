Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Kurita Water Industries stock opened at C$74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.56. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$93.83.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

