Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 0.7 %
Kurita Water Industries stock opened at C$74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.56. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$93.83.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.