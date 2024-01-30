Kyber Network Crystal v2 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $97.27 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 230,265,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

