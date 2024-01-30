L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

