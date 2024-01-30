Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lifted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 53,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

