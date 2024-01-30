Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,887. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lantronix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.