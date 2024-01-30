Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 71,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,934. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $246.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

