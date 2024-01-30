Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSDAF opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

