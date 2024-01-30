LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

LAVA Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 557.33%. On average, research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.