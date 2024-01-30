LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,227 shares of company stock worth $11,263,473 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ACN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.39. 216,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,823. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.98. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.