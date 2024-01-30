LCM Capital Management Inc Has $314,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

NVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 223,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

