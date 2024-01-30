LCM Capital Management Inc Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.