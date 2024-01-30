LCM Capital Management Inc Has $779,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $148.14. 1,381,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,874. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

