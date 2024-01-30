LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.20. 557,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

