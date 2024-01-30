LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $149.01. 1,353,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

