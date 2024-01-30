LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. 705,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,421. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.