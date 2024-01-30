Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,050.0 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
