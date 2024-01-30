Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,050.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

