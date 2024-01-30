Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

