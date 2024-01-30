Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 2,096.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up approximately 4.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,160,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,174,000 after buying an additional 178,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 1,712,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

