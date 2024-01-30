Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 23,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.