Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 34,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

