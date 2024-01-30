Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 34,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.
About Li Ning
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.