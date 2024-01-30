Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

