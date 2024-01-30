Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Energy traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3721037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.