Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $10,077,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $5,219,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 329,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,727. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile



Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

